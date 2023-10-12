DALLAS (KDAF) — Music should be shared with the masses and this unique experiences does just that.

The Concert Truck and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra are collaborating to bring free live mobile performances to Dallasites.

“Back by popular demand, the DSO and The Concert Truck are presenting collaborative community concerts across the city, featuring musicians of the DSO and other arts organizations. The pop-up concerts are held outdoors where audiences and performers are able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances. Performances are free and last 45 to 60 minutes,” information read on the DSO website.

Credit: The Concert Truck

Pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang are behind the Concert Truck which is a 16-foot truck converted to a mobile music venue. This isn’t the pair’s first time in Dallas they first performed in Dallas back in 2020. Their goal is to strengthen relationships between art and the community.

For more information on pop-up dates and more, visit the Dallas Symphony Orchestra online. Their next performance will be at the Trammel Crow Center on Oct. 12 at noon.