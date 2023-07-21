Rob Lake is known for entertaining millions across network television, especially during his time on America's Got Talent.

DALLAS (KDAF) — American magician and illusionist Rob Lake is making his way to Dallas during his Magic of Rob Lake Tour.

Lake is known for entertaining millions across network television, especially during his time on America’s Got Talent. He has also performed in Times Square, on the Vegas strip, Atlantic City, Atlantis Bahamas and before sold-out audiences worldwide.

Nicknamed “The World’s Greatest Illusionist” by NBC, the illusionist will be showcasing his talents at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

You can get your tickets and find out more about his performance through his website.