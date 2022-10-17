MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge Thursday.

On Oct. 13, a 24-year-old Mexican man drove southbound in a white Nissan sedan.

CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations on the vehicle at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where they discovered 2,399 rounds of ammunition in multiple calibers including .45 ACP, 28mm, 44 REM, .38, .45mm, and 28mm.

The driver of the sedan was arrested and the ammunition and vehicle were seized. The case remains under investigation.