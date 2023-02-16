HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies are looking into calls of a loud blast in the Mission-area.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra provided an update, saying that federal partners told him Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that said they saw a meteorite west of McAllen.

Guerra added that the point of impact remains unknown and there have not been any reports of damage in the area.

Alton Police Chief Jonathan Flores told ValleyCentral they felt the blast, but the origin of the incident is currently unknown. They added they have received several calls.

“I do know that it was widespread. There are multiple cities receiving the same call,” Flores said.

Mission police told ValleyCentral they are also aware of the reports, and have requested air support from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

ValleyCentral reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, who said they don’t have any reports of accidents in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.