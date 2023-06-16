DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a new furry companion and cats are just your speed? You may want to check out Dallas Pets Alive!

The pet adoption agency will be at Community Beer Company with their own interactive activities and cats waiting for new homes.

“Come meet adoptable foster cats and participate in interactive activities such as making cat wands for shelter and foster cats, writing foster cat bios, and assembling Kong cat kits for shelter and foster cats! It will be a purr-fect way to support our cats and join our cat-loving community,” Dallas Pet Alive said.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information on the event here.