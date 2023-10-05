The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Gent’s Place is a local Dallas-based men’s lifestyle and grooming club. The club has four locations in the DFW area and is now expanding to cater to an online audience with its online small business marketplace.

You can shop knowing that you are supporting a good cause, the club features local businesses as well as makes sure that a percentage of your purchase goes to feeding a homeless veteran.

“After three weeks in a private beta and several hundred orders processed, The Gents Store is now live and taking orders from all over the US. While anyone can place an order, guests of The Gents Place will be able to earn up to 20% of every purchase towards the cost of their annual membership pack.”

See what’s available here.