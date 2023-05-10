DALLAS(KDAF)—Are you a millionaire? Someone in Corpus Christi is!

Texas Lottery announced that a person from Corpus Christi won $1 million in the second tier of the Mega Millions game. The winner’s name has not been released.

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the May 9 drawing; those numbers were 4, 37, 46, 48, and 51 but they did not guess the mega ball number 19. It’s too bad the resident didn’t choose the mega plier number, because they would’ve won 3 million.

The Texas Lottery reports a 1,000,00 winning Mega Millions ticket was claimed from Tuesday’s drawing on May 9. The ticket was sold in Corpus Christi.#TexasLottery #Texas

The winner purchased their ticket from Walmart Supercenter on 4109 S Staples St; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled to $99 million.