DALLAS (KDAF) — With the 39th triple-double of his young career, Luka Doncic has again etched his name in the NBA records book. The Dallas Mavericks superstar now holds the NBA record for most triple-doubles by a player 23-or-younger.

This feat was captured after Doncic’s 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists in the Mavs 113-99 victor over the Chicago Bulls Sunday night.

Not only was this his 39th triple-double, but his performance makes him the first player across the whole league in the 2021-22 season to record over 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in a game.

Next up, Doncic and the Mavs will face the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.