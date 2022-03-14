DALLAS (KDAF) — March Madness is back in action and this time around, some of the action will begin in North Texas.

Texas Christian University will be hosting first and second-round tournament games from March 17-19 at Dickies Arena. Wednesday, March 16 will serve as a chance for fans to view open practices all day long with free entry and parking.

Practice schedule March 16:

11-11:40 a.m. Norfolk State

11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Marquette

12:30-1:10 p.m. Baylor

1:15-1:55 p.m. North Carolina

3:25-4:05 p.m. San Diego State

4:10-4:50 p.m. Kansas

4:55-5:35 p.m. Creighton

5:40-6:20 p.m. Texas Southern/ Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Then, Thursday arrives and the real action begins. Dickies Arena will host a Fan Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with music, food and drinks at the Simmons Bank Plaza. Following the Fan Fest, the games begin.

Game schedule March 17:

Fan Fest 10:30a-11:30a with music, food & beverages on the West side of the arena, the Simmons Bank Plaza.

Doors open for Session 1 – 11:30am

1:00pm cst (16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor

3:30pm cst (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina

Live Music on the Simmons Bank Plaza 4:15p-5:15p by Straight Tequila Night

Doors open for Session 2 (*after Session 1 finishes) – 5:00pm

6:27pm cat (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St.

8:57pm (16) Texas Southern /Texas A&M CC vs. (1) Kansas

Timing for games on Saturday, March 19 will be released soon. You can find tickets for Session 1 here, Session 2 here, and Session 3 here.

In Session 1, fans will see Baylor take on Norfolk State and North Carolina vs. Marquette. In Session 2 will host San Diego State vs. Creighton and Kansas vs. Texas Southern or Texas A&M CC.