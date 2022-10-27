BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights.

Adrian Garcia was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, of the 357th District Court of Cameron County in Brownsville, after having pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to the 2019 murder of Ezequiel Garza.

On Aug. 18, 2019, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a homicide in Harlingen.

When deputies arrived, they found Garza’s body inside a blue Jeep parked on a driveway. Garza’s body was leaning forward towards the steering wheel with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case.

Based on witness statements, an investigation began and “it was determined that Adrian Garcia intentionally killed Ezequiel Garza as the result of an argument over money that was bet on rooster fights,” the DA’s office said.

“It was a particularly egregious violent act in that the evidence showed that the victim was attempting to leave the scene when he was shot,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said Thursday.