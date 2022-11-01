ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Halloween morning after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and ran over a woman amid an argument. Jesus Munoz Becerra, 24, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle and Escaping Custody.

According to court records, around 2:00 a.m. on October 31, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bar in the 14000 block of W University Boulevard after a security guard at World Center Antojitos and Cantina called 911. The guard told deputies he saw a woman and two men arguing with the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe; a few minutes later the guard said he saw the Tahoe on top of the woman and stated that the driver of that SUV, identified as Becerra, hit the woman as he tried to drive away.

The guard then handcuffed Becerra because he was trying to leave the scene. When an ECSO deputy placed Becerra in a patrol car, he reportedly jumped out of the car and ran. Becerra was eventually caught but refused to walk back to the patrol car on his own and following a brief struggle, Bacerra reportedly knocked a deputy to the ground, injuring her hand and knee.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the crash and said that Bacerra, who allegedly smelled of alcohol and spoke with slurred words, told them that the woman jumped in front of his vehicle as he was trying to leave.

Becerra was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday morning; his bond has not yet been set. Court records did not state what injuries the victim suffered in the crash.