DALLAS (KDAF) — Move over America’s national pastime, Major League Cricket is taking over the USA.

Globally, Cricket has a fanbase of over 2 billion people, so it only makes sense that a new league would debut on July 13 at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

The Texas Super Kings, join the new league which consists of teams from Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

The first match will feature The Texas Super Kings and the Los Angeles Knight Riders. For more information visit, here.