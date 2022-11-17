REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The third-strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.

TexNet, the state’s earthquake monitoring network, reported both earthquakes happened in rural Reeves County. The first one registered at a magnitude 5.3 and hit at about 3:32 p.m. near Mentone. More shaking began at 4:39 p.m. when TexNet recorded a magnitude 4.1 earthquake close to the town of Pecos. Both communities are about 27 minutes apart by car.

Dr. Scott Tinker, the state geologist of Texas, said in a statement, “We are still investigating the data associated with these seismic events. Our first concern, of course, is for any people who might have been affected by these earthquakes.”

The initial data showed the two quakes happened at 30,512 and 24,278 feet underground respectively, according to TexNet.

People living in different parts of Texas, including as far as Austin, reportedly felt the effects of that initial magnitude 5.3 earthquake. Experts at the U.S. Geological Survey have a form available online where people can report where they live and whether they felt the shaking from this earthquake.

The state legislature created the TexNet service in 2015 to buy, install and maintain a statewide network of earthquake monitoring stations. Those then feed seismic data to a central hub housed at the Bureau of Economic Geology located at the University of Texas at Austin.