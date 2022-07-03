A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can scratch your back, your buddy’s back, and give your pet some well-deserved belly scratches, but who knew a little bit of scratching could win you a seven-figure prize?

The Texas Lottery reports a resident north of Austin has claimed a $1 million top prize from the scratch ticket game Power 200X. The Salado resident purchased the seven-figure winning ticket at Family Food Mart on S. Main Street in Belton.

The big winner has elected to remain anonymous. The lottery says, “This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Power 200X offers more than $152.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43, including break-even prizes.”