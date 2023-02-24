DALLAS (KDAF) — Going thrifting or buying pre-made crafts can always be a good time, but there’s nothing quite as satisfying as DIYing or crafting with your friends or family.

While crafting is fun, there may be some cities better suited for DIYing than others, but who’s to say which are the best?

We checked out a report from LawnStarter on 2023’s best cities for crafting, “Love to DIY? Whether you’re a needlework novice or a full-time Etsy-preneur, 2023’s Best Cities for Crafting will bring out your inner Martha Stewart.”

They looked at the best access to crafting supplies, crafting community, workshops for learning, and events to attend.

These are the Texas cities that made it to the top of the rankings:

Houston – 5

Austin – 6

San Antonio – 25

Dallas – 29

Denton – 74

Fort Worth – 100