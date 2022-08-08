DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the $9.25 million jackpot from the Texas Lottery game Lotto Texas rolls onto Monday night’s drawing with a jackpot of $9.5 million (cash value of $6.22 million).

But the August 6 drawing wasn’t short of winners; five $12,062 tickets were sold across Texas those five were of the 12 winners who got five of the six winning numbers correct to win $2,062 each.

The winning numbers for this drawing were 4, 8, 21, 28, 31, and 53. The next drawing is set for August 8. In total, there were over 46,000 winners from the past drawing who won at least $2 and as much as $12,062.