DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another chance for a shot at nearly $50 million from the Texas Lottery game, Lotto Texas.

The lottery reports the game’s jackpot is the largest prize for the game in over 12 years at $48 million. This comes after there were no winners in Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing.

This jackpot prize is the third-largest in North America and the fourth-largest in the world behind the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots. The cash value for Monday night’s drawing is at $28.2 million.

“Texas Lottery® players will begin another week daydreaming about winning the largest Lotto Texas jackpot prize since May of 2010,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “I’m hoping to congratulate the first Lotto Texas winner of 2023 after tonight’s drawing. As this exciting Lotto Texas jackpot continues, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”