two boxes of fast food fried chicken nuggets with different dipping sauces in flat lay composition

DALLAS (KDAF) — Real tomato ketchup Eddie? Oh, nothing but the best! Everyone has their favorite dipping sauce or sauce to put on their sandwiches and burgers, but what is your state’s top sauce?

In honor of National Sauce Month (March) we wanted to know what Texans prefer to dip their chicken nuggets and fries and slather on their burgers and other such foods that usually are accompanied by a sauce.

So, we checked out a report from Zippia on each state’s favorite sauce and it seems that America is all about its ketchup.

“Probably not, but judging from America’s overwhelming consumption of sauces- and all the servers who have to ask, “Need any ketchup?” a million times a shift- maybe you should have,” the report said.

Along with 24 other states, Texas’ favorite sauce belongs to ketchup, which could be surprising with all of the barbecue hype the Lone Star State has.