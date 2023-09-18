The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Local smokehouse, Loro, already has an amazing concept known for its fusion of Asian cuisine and Texas barbecue. But award-winning chefs, Uchi and Franklin Barbecue have decided to take it up a notch, with their new family-style dinner series.

On Sept. 21 all four locations (Addison, Dallas, Houston and Austin) will be partnering with a different brewery to bring exclusive five-course family-style meals.

The five-course meal is $75 which also includes special beverage pairings with each course, according to Loro. Loro Dallas will be pairing up with award-winning local brewery, Community Beer Co.

For more information tickets are available here.