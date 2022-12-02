Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who’ve been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.

The beginning of December marks so many things, but the first day (Dec. 1) was National Christmas Lights Day! “There’s something about the look of Christmas lights shining on a cold winter’s night that captures the imagination. You’re instantly transported back to your childhood, back when magic was real and life was a lot less complicated,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Travel + Leisure on the best Christmas light displays in every state across the country, and while your mind might go out west or up northeast to New York for the best, don’t ever think that Texas would stand idly by without making sure the “everything is bigger in Texas” saying is truer than true.

“Whether you live in Texas, Oregon, or North Pole, Alaska, it just wouldn’t be Christmastime without twinkling lights. Bulbs blinking red and green or classic white have become a part of our identity, a symbol of prosperity, holiday cheer, and end-of-the-year celebration,” the report said.

So, if you’re looking for Texas’ very best display, all you’ll have to do is drive over to Austin and take in the beauty that is the Austin Trail of Lights.

“The Austin Trail of Lights is more carnival than Christmas light display. At the drive-through event, you’ll be able to see more than two million lights and 70 displays in beautiful Zilker Park. The event is closed on Mondays,” Travel + Leisure said.