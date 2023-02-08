DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, but please tell us where you got that dress, it’s stunning!

If you’re getting married, one of the most important pieces of clothing known to mankind is the wedding dress, aside from the rings of course, but those are accessories. In 2023, we want to make sure you get the dress of your dreams at the best bridal shop possible.

We checked out a report from Yelp on the best bridal shops throughout the country, “On the biggest day of your life, your wedding dress is one of the most important aspects of your event planning. When it comes to finding the perfect gown or outfit, we know you’re seeking the best of the best.”

For the Lone Star State, Dallas’ Brilliant Bridal is the shop for you when it comes to getting a designer bridal gown with savings galore.

The shop says, “Brilliant Bridal specializes in selling designer bridal gowns at brilliant savings at our five bridal boutiques across Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas. We carry dresses from the designers you know, love and want to wear on your wedding day at prices that are always up to 70% off retail.

“Because all of our wedding dresses are sold off-the-rack with no long waiting period you can take your dress home the same day you find it! In addition to wedding dresses, we sell unique bridal accessories, veils and belts.”