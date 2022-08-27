DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, August 27 is the late former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s birthday. The Texas-born president was born back in 1908 and eventually became the 36th President of the United States in the 60s.

Johnson, known commonly as LBJ, was a Democrat from the great state of Texas and vice president to John F. Kennedy before JFK was assassinated in 1963. Not only was he a politician and teacher but he also served in the US military.

The White House says, “During World War II he served briefly in the Navy as a lieutenant commander, winning a Silver Star in the South Pacific. After six terms in the House, Johnson was elected to the Senate in 1948. In 1953, he became the youngest Minority Leader in Senate history, and the following year, when the Democrats won control, Majority Leader. With rare skill he obtained passage of a number of key Eisenhower measures.

“Under Johnson, the country made spectacular explorations of space in a program he had championed since its start. When three astronauts successfully orbited the moon in December 1968, Johnson congratulated them: “You’ve taken … all of us, all over the world, into a new era. . . . ””

He passed away on January 22, 1973, in Stonewall, Texas, where he was born.