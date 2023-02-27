DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast tacos, pancakes, bacon, fancy plates to greasy spoons, Texas is filled with some of the best food in the world to get your day started.

We’re talking Lone Star breakfast because of Monday, Feb. 27 being The Big Breakfast Day, “We want to encourage everyone to start eating their breakfast again, and what better way to do that than by celebrating The Big Breakfast Day,” National Today said.

A report from Texas Real Food did the hard work for you and found the best breakfast spots throughout the great state of Texas and of course, it’s bigger, because, well you know the saying.

Astor Farm to Table – Katy Emma + Ollie – Fredericksburg Snooze – Multiple locations Pondicheri – Houston Mi Madre’s – Austin The Magnolia Pancake Haus – San Antonio

“The promise of an indulgent morning meal can get a night owl like me up, dressed and ready to go at the crack of dawn. Also, is it just me, or have you also memorized a list of restaurants that serve all-day breakfast in your city,” the report said.