WACO, Texas – It has been a few years since the City of Waco has held a Veterans Day Parade – and this year it’s back in full effect!

Stan Parker is the founder of the Stan C. Parker Foundation. He says they are excited to host this event for the first time, with the help of over 100 participants in the community.

“We’ve had help from the people that have set it up before, and we’ve just made contact with everybody we could, and we’ve had some find us,” Parker said.

Parker says this year will be a learning curve, but he is confident the help of others will make it a success – including the parade marshal, Thomas Beard, who is a veteran himself.

“To honor the service people that spent their time in the service away from home, and away from their family,” Beard said.

Beard served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps, and says this day is important to honor their sacrifice. He has never been a parade marshal before, and says this parade is special.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m 91 years old, so this may be one of my last,” Beard said.

Parker says he is thankful for the veterans and volunteers during this process – and they are not the only ones.

“Our sponsors are Tejas, which has been great. There is a new gun club in town called Republican Gun Club, and the Waco Axe Company have been our sponsors, and they’ve been really good. The City of Waco has worked with us,” Beard said.

The parade will take place along Austin Avenue, starting at 12th Street and finishing at 3rd Street.

“This is about the vets, and that’s what it should be,” Parker said. “Y’all come out and help us support the vets!”

Parker says out of tradition, the parade will start at 11:00 a.m. For more information, you can visit the Stan Parker Foundation website.

