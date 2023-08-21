Around 850 people are still missing after the devastating wildfires in Maui, County Mayor Richard Bissen has said.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the death toll and those displaced by the fires rises, many around the country are looking for ways to raise money for those affected in the Hawaiian wildfires

Including right here in Dallas.

L&L Hawaiian

The restaurant is joining relief efforts to donate one dollar from every customer order made through its official L&L Hawaiian mobile app. “We are humbly asking our supporters, customers, and franchisees across the nation to join us in our effort to support the people of Maui during this challenging time, This is a time to show the spirit and strength of aloha, which has been our commitment and mission throughout the years,” says Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.

Mo’bettahs

Dallas local Hawaiian restaurant Mo Bettah’s is partnering up with Aloha Sho Yu to help with Maui’s relief efforts. Throughout the remainder of August, every purchase of Mo’ Bettahs’ specialty Teri Sauce Bottles will directly benefit the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Kroger

Kroger also is making it easy for many customers to support relief efforts by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar or making a donation at checkout stations at Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Ralph’s, Smith’s and Food4Less stores. These donations through the end of August will benefit the Maui Food Bank.

Pineapple Grill Texas

This Bedford restaurant needs your help extending a helping hand to those affected by the Maui fires through their Project Aloha Texas Fundraiser – #MAUISTRONG. Every contribution goes straight to a family in need. “The money goes DIRECTLY to families that have been affected by the Maui fires via Zelle, CashApp, PayPal, or Venmo. We are diligently working on getting bios and pictures of these families so you know exactly who you’re donating to,” as mentioned on their website.