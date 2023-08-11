The L&L Hawaiian Barbecue App is available through the Apple App Store and the Google Play store for free download.

The video above is an unrelated upcoming event

DALLAS (KDAF) — Popular Hawaiian food place L&L Hawaiian is known for its authentic food and for always sticking true to its love for community.

Maui has been in the news lately for fires that have claimed the live snow of 34 people, according to city officials. The restaurant is joining relief efforts to donate one dollar from every customer order made through its official L&L Hawaiian mobile app.

“We are humbly asking our supporters, customers, and franchisees across the nation to join us in our effort to support the people of Maui during this challenging time, This is a time to show the spirit and strength of aloha, which has been our commitment and mission throughout the years,” says Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Even L&L Lahaina stores on Maui Island, one out of the two was destroyed by the fires, according to the barbecue establishment.

If you are interested in donating directly to the Maui fire relief effort, you can make a direct donation to the American Red Cross of Hawaii, here.