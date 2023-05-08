DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to rock out without breaking the bank! Live Nation has announced the return to their much anticipated Concert Week.

Fans will be able to purchase $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America.

The limited-time ticket gives fans to big-name performers like Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, and even Snoop Dog.

Beginning on May 9, presales through Verizon and Rakuten will make tickets accessible. General tickets will start on May 10 to 16, fans can see the full list of participating events here.

