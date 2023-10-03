“Little Shop of Horrors remains a first-rate, horrifically funny musical tragi-comedy, putting its best tendril forward in its current production at the Lyric,” The Majestic Theatre Dallas website read.

DALLAS (KDAF) — That potty-mouthed little plant in the window is back for more at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas!

Little Shop of Horrors will have its opening night on Oct. 27 with the Lyric Stage Company celebrating its 30th season in the business.

“Little Shop of Horrors remains a first-rate, horrifically funny musical tragi-comedy, putting its best tendril forward in its current production at the Lyric. Join Seymour and watch in fascinated horror as the strange little plant parked by the shop window evolves into a conniving, potty-mouthed carnivore. Led by renowned director and choreographer Rachel Bertone, the musical showcases a passionate cast, delectable costumes, and masterful puppetry that will have you questioning the implausibility of a man-eating plant,” the Majestic Theater website read.

