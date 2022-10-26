DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is flying by as your favorite football teams are losing or winning, the temperatures are changing from cool to hot and hot to cool, but some things are certain, the food is good and pumpkin patches are just waiting to give you the most fall fun ever.

Pumpkin patches offer up some of the best and most authentic fall fun friends and family can have during the season and it’s especially important to highlight on Wednesday, Oct. 26 which is National Pumpkin Day!

NationalToday says, “Supermarkets suddenly sprout pumpkins once the calendar turns to fall. And pumpkin patches appear. And we all start watching It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Pumpkins are perhaps the ultimate symbol that autumn has arrived.”

You might be wondering, “Where can I go to ensure my friends and family have the most fun this fall season around Texas?”

We’ve got you covered, we checked out a report from Wide Open Country on the top 10 best Texas pumpkin patches. “No matter where you live in Texas, we’ve found a pumpkin patch in your neck of the woods and our picks for the top ten go above and beyond your standard church parking lot patch with train rides, corn mazes, live music, face painting, and a general fall festival-like atmosphere.

“So get ready, and when the season is done, remember there are some great, creative ways to recycle your pumpkins,” the report says.

Barton Hil Farms Assiter Punkin’ Ranch Sweet Berry Farm Devine Acres Farm The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm at Preston Trail Farms Pipe Creek Christmas Tree Farm Blessington Farms Elgin Christmas Tree Farm The Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch at Love Creek Orchards