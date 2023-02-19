An Allens Hummingbird is photographed hovering towards some flowers. (Getty)

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Texas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Jan 21-Feb 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 448 count sites in Texas. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#50. Rufous Hummingbird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 11%

— #2. Texas: 3%

#49. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 4%

– Average group size: 1.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 19%

— #2. Georgia: 18%

— #3. North Carolina: 13%

— #3. South Carolina: 13%

— #5. Tennessee: 12%

#48. Brown Thrasher

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 4%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 33%

— #2. Mississippi: 29%

— #3. Alabama: 27%

— #4. South Carolina: 26%

— #5. North Carolina: 25%

#47. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 4%

– Average group size: 3.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 30%

— #2. New Jersey: 28%

— #3. Arkansas: 24%

— #4. Tennessee: 21%

— #4. Mississippi: 21%

#46. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 5%

– Average group size: 1.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 29%

— #2. Arizona: 26%

— #3. Illinois: 24%

— #4. Delaware: 18%

— #5. Ohio: 16%

#45. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 5%

– Average group size: 2.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 11%

— #2. Alabama: 10%

— #3. Tennessee: 8%

— #4. Mississippi: 7%

— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

#44. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 11%

— #2. Oklahoma: 10%

— #3. Virginia: 9%

— #4. Maryland: 8%

— #4. North Carolina: 8%

#43. Eastern Phoebe

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 39%

— #2. Alabama: 22%

— #3. Louisiana: 21%

— #4. South Carolina: 18%

— #5. Florida: 15%

#42. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 1.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 65%

— #3. Washington: 64%

— #4. Oregon: 60%

— #5. Nevada: 57%

#41. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 2.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 38%

— #2. Nevada: 21%

— #3. Arizona: 20%

— #4. Colorado: 17%

— #5. Maine: 16%

#40. Harris’s Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 2.86

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kansas: 26%

— #2. Oklahoma: 23%

— #3. Nebraska: 15%

— #4. Nevada: 7%

— #5. Texas: 6%

#39. Inca Dove

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 3.53

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 6%

— #1. Texas: 6%

#38. Great-tailed Grackle

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 6%

– Average group size: 3.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 7%

— #2. Texas: 6%

— #2. Arizona: 6%

— #4. New Mexico: 1%

#37. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 85%

— #2. Michigan: 84%

— #3. Connecticut: 83%

— #4. New Hampshire: 82%

— #4. Maryland: 82%

#36. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.74

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 60%

— #2. Oregon: 52%

— #3. Rhode Island: 46%

— #4. West Virginia: 39%

— #5. Virginia: 37%

#35. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 8%

– Average group size: 2.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 57%

— #2. Oklahoma: 32%

— #3. Arkansas: 30%

— #3. Georgia: 30%

— #5. Alabama: 29%

#34. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 9%

– Average group size: 2.43

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 71%

— #2. California: 66%

— #3. Arizona: 47%

— #4. New Mexico: 40%

— #5. Washington: 18%

#33. Golden-fronted Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 10%

– Average group size: 1.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 10%

#32. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 10%

– Average group size: 2.55

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 60%

— #2. Utah: 57%

— #3. Wyoming: 56%

— #4. Idaho: 50%

— #5. Montana: 44%

#31. Ladder-backed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 11%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 38%

— #2. Arizona: 25%

— #3. Texas: 11%

#30. European Starling

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 14%

– Average group size: 3.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Indiana: 76%

— #2. Ohio: 70%

— #3. Missouri: 69%

— #4. Delaware: 58%

— #5. Kansas: 56%

#29. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 15%

– Average group size: 2.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 70%

— #2. Georgia: 64%

— #3. South Carolina: 63%

— #4. Virginia: 51%

— #5. Arkansas: 49%

#28. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 15%

– Average group size: 4.95

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 36%

— #2. Louisiana: 29%

— #3. South Carolina: 24%

— #4. Texas: 15%

— #4. Tennessee: 15%

#27. Pine Warbler

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 18%

– Average group size: 1.62

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 56%

— #2. South Carolina: 52%

— #3. Alabama: 43%

— #4. North Carolina: 42%

— #5. Florida: 35%

#26. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 19%

– Average group size: 8.64

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 19%

— #2. Arkansas: 11%

— #2. Louisiana: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 10%

— #5. Florida: 8%

#25. American Crow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 20%

– Average group size: 2.89

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 48%

— #2. Arkansas: 46%

— #3. Maine: 42%

— #4. North Carolina: 36%

— #5. Florida: 32%

#24. Bewick’s Wren

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 21%

– Average group size: 1.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 33%

— #2. Washington: 32%

— #3. New Mexico: 22%

— #4. Texas: 21%

— #5. Oregon: 17%

#23. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 21%

– Average group size: 2.74

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 76%

— #2. Maryland: 75%

— #3. Delaware: 73%

— #4. New Jersey: 69%

— #5. Virginia: 68%

#22. Lesser Goldfinch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 22%

– Average group size: 4.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 63%

— #2. Nevada: 57%

— #3. Arizona: 54%

— #4. Oregon: 47%

— #5. Utah: 40%

#21. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 26%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 37%

— #2. South Carolina: 35%

— #3. Louisiana: 29%

— #3. Nevada: 29%

— #5. North Carolina: 28%

#20. Black-crested Titmouse

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 26%

– Average group size: 1.73

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 26%

#19. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 26%

– Average group size: 7.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 39%

— #2. Mississippi: 29%

— #2. Louisiana: 29%

— #4. Arkansas: 27%

— #5. Texas: 26%

#18. Orange-crowned Warbler

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 30%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 30%

— #2. Louisiana: 29%

— #3. Nevada: 21%

— #4. Mississippi: 14%

— #5. California: 8%

#17. American Robin

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 30%

– Average group size: 3.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 64%

— #2. Oklahoma: 52%

— #3. Arkansas: 51%

— #4. New Mexico: 49%

— #5. Tennessee: 48%

#16. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 32%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 62%

— #2. Alabama: 55%

— #3. South Carolina: 54%

— #3. Georgia: 54%

— #5. Mississippi: 50%

#15. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 35%

– Average group size: 5.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 57%

— #2. South Carolina: 56%

— #3. Georgia: 47%

— #4. Alabama: 39%

— #5. Texas: 35%

#14. Yellow-rumped Warbler

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 39%

– Average group size: 1.53

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 67%

— #2. South Carolina: 65%

— #3. Florida: 61%

— #4. North Carolina: 59%

— #5. Louisiana: 50%

#13. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 39%

– Average group size: 1.61

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. West Virginia: 91%

— #3. North Carolina: 89%

— #4. Virginia: 86%

— #4. Georgia: 86%

#12. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 40%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #2. New Jersey: 80%

— #3. Ohio: 79%

— #4. Connecticut: 78%

— #4. Kentucky: 78%

#11. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 40%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 92%

— #2. Connecticut: 91%

— #2. Iowa: 91%

— #2. West Virginia: 91%

— #5. Minnesota: 89%

#10. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 40%

– Average group size: 3.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 97%

— #2. Missouri: 95%

— #2. Rhode Island: 95%

— #2. Arkansas: 95%

— #5. Washington: 94%

#9. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 41%

– Average group size: 2.89

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 91%

— #2. New Jersey: 88%

— #3. Kentucky: 84%

— #4. South Carolina: 81%

— #5. Pennsylvania: 80%

#8. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 46%

– Average group size: 5.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 90%

— #2. Illinois: 87%

— #3. Iowa: 82%

— #4. Indiana: 79%

— #5. Nebraska: 74%

#7. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 53%

– Average group size: 1.34

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 88%

— #2. North Carolina: 86%

— #3. Georgia: 80%

— #3. Virginia: 80%

— #5. Maryland: 79%

#6. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 56%

– Average group size: 4.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 93%

— #2. West Virginia: 83%

— #3. Oklahoma: 81%

— #4. Arkansas: 78%

— #5. Michigan: 76%

#5. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 61%

– Average group size: 1.99

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 81%

— #2. Nebraska: 79%

— #3. Ohio: 77%

— #4. Massachusetts: 75%

— #4. New Jersey: 75%

#4. House Finch

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 65%

– Average group size: 2.95

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 97%

— #2. Arizona: 95%

— #3. New Mexico: 88%

— #3. Kansas: 88%

— #3. Delaware: 88%

#3. White-winged Dove

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 65%

– Average group size: 4.72

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 65%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #3. Louisiana: 29%

— #4. Oklahoma: 26%

— #5. Arizona: 15%

#2. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 80%

– Average group size: 1.94

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 95%

— #2. South Carolina: 91%

— #3. Mississippi: 86%

— #3. Georgia: 86%

— #5. Alabama: 82%

#1. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Jan 21-Feb 3: 88%

– Average group size: 2.76

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 97%

— #2. Georgia: 95%

— #3. Oklahoma: 94%

— #3. Kentucky: 94%

— #3. Maryland: 94%

