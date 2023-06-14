DALLAS (KDAF) — Old City Park is hosting its first-ever Pride-Dye Day Event!

The event will be held June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open to all Dallas residents. This park is Dallas’ oldest public park, admission to the event will be $20.

That will include an Old City Park shirt to tie-dye and entry to the best-dyed shirt contest along with a surprise raffle.

There will also be live music, refreshing water activities and games for the whole family to join in on! For more information on this event, visit here.