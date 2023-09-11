DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is gearing up for some amazing performances making their way to the city. The city will be filled with music fans in the following weeks and you don’t want to have a case of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).

Drake | 21 Savage

The Toronto actor turned legendary rapper will be in Dallas on Sept. 15. Drake and 21 Savage will be performing at the American Airlines Center as part of his “It’s All A Blur Tour”. If you haven’t brought your tickets yet, it’s still not too late.

It’s all A Blur Tour | Ticket Master

Beyonce

Beyonce will be in Dallas with a sea of silver fans ready to shine on Sept. 21. This will be a part of her “Beyonce Renaissance World Tour”. Tickets can be bought for this event that will be hosted at the One AT&T Way in Arlington.

Beyonce | Ticket Master

Bert Kreischer

Renowned comedian Bert Krisher will be performing at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 23. Kreischer is currently touring on his “Tops Off World Tour”. Limited tickets are available for this event, click here.

Bret Krischer | Bands in Town

DogStar

LA Alternative band DogStar will be playing all their hits from the early 2000s at the Grenada Theater. The band’s bassist is known other than Hollywood’s very own Keanu Reeves. (Is there anything he doesn’t do?) The concert is set to take place Sept. 26, tickets have reportedly sold out for this event.

DogStar | TicketMaster