DALLAS (KDAF) — We Texans don’t need to import from overseas to get some of the finest cheese. For decades, The Mozzarella Company in Dallas’s Deep Ellum has been churning, pasteurizing and producing some of the best, most flavorful cheeses west of the Atlantic.

Paula Lambert was the original mastermind behind the Mozzarella company, who was inspired after a trip to Italy. After recruiting a couple of cheese-making teachers back to the states, Lambert began building her flavorful empire.

“What makes this cheese very special is that we pasteurize the milk the old-fashioned way, which is not killing all the bacteria,” Manager Mauricio Traveci said. “Here, the way we pasteurize is very slow, so we only kill the bad bacteria and keep the good ones. That makes a very special flavor on the cheese and texture and moisture.”

Using their old-fashioned methods, Mozzarella Company locally produces several types of cheese for the perfect pizza, salad, charcuterie board or anything else you’re looking to make.

“You can tell the difference between other mozzarella and our mozzarella,” Traveci said. Mozzarella Company also offers foodies the chance to make their own cheeses! If you’d like to learn more about taking a class with your cheese-loving friends, you can do so here.