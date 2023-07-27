The movie theater has the movie available in IMAX 70mm which is the only one of its kind that's offered outside of San Antonio in Texas.

The video above is a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you imagine going to see one of the biggest movies of the Summer at 5 a.m.?

Well, it’s definitely possible at local Dallas movie theater, Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX. Who has Oppenheimer showtimes as early as 5:50 a.m. and as late as 2;30 a.m.

Making it a perfect movie for the late-night owl friend group of yours. The movie theater has the movie available in IMAX 70mm which is the only one of its kind that’s offered outside of San Antonio in Texas.

The Dallas Cinemark, located on 11819 Webb Chapel Road off Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, has the 2:35 a.m. showing for July 28 and July 29. Both at the same time.

There are other films that are also following suit as well. The highly anticipated horror film, Talk to Me, will also feature late-night showings. With one showing at 2:05 a.m. on July 28 and July 29.

For more show dates and times, click here.