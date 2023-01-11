DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don’t forget to claim it before it’s too late!

The Texas Lottery reports it’s about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring,” the lottery said.

This Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from this drawing to net the second-tier prize and it was sold at a Fuel Maxx on University Drive in Prairie View.

The deadline to claim this prize is Wednesday, January 25 at 5 p.m. local time; the lottery adds that the ticket holder can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center. The ticket holder can also claim the prize by mail.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner during the historic July 29, 2022 Mega Millions drawing, which featured an advertised $1.28 billion jackpot – the second largest in game history,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center.”