DALLAS (KDAF) — H Mart is making its way to the Dallas area!

The Asian grocery chain is one of the largest in the U.S. and will soon have a location in Dallas’ Koreatown on Royal Lane.

So far, the chain has more than 100 stores across the U.S. that are known for more than just their groceries. Other locations also sell kitchenware, home goods, beauty products and more.

The $28 million project is set to start construction in January with hops of opening by 2026.