DALLAS (KDAF) — Krispy Kreme known for its iconic fresh glazed donuts, is celebrating 86 years in the food industry.

Customers will have the chance to celebrate by purchasing a dozen original glazed donuts for just $0.86 this Friday, July 14.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme via a press release. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts,”

If you aren’t able to make it to the store, customers also have the option to order for delivery or pickup, using the code 86 YEARS. However, customers are limited to one dozen as opposed to in-store purchases which is up to four.

Happy Birthday, Krispy Kreme!