DALLAS (KDAF) — Kyles Unite!

The City of Kyle in Texas wants to invite all “Kyles” ( spelled exactly like that) to help attempt the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering during the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.

The Kyle Fair will be for three days (May 19-21) which will include three nights of free, live music, margarita and rib-making contests, and crafts and food vendors.

The main Kyle event will be held on May 21 at Lake Kyle Park at 4 pm. This will be the city’s fourth attempt at breaking the record. City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha has high hopes that the fifth time is the charm.

“In order to break this record, we’re calling for any and all Kyles. We need tall Kyle’s, short Kyle’s, young Kyle’s and old Kyle’s to get close to the record set five years ago” Rocha said. “We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books.”

In the previous years, the Guinness World Record belonged to Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina with 2,325 people in a single gathering named Ivan set in July 2017.

The City is located near Buda, Tx, and San Marcos, TX which is about 15 minutes from Kyle, TX.