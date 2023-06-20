DALLAS (KDAF) — John Wayne: An American Experience in Fort Worth is designed to give visitors an up-close look at the renowned actor’s life and legacy.

The 10,000-square-foot museum, focuses on a different facet of The Duke’s legacy, beginning with his childhood and progressing through his career.

“Featuring over 400 pieces of personal and professional memorabilia, the exhibit will take you through John Wayne’s life and how he achieved the ultimate American dream through hard work and determination,” the museum mentions on its website.

John Wayne: An American Experience

A detailed exhibition titled “Life on Screen” features the most memorable cinematic props and costumes for historic film buffs. Guests can immerse themselves in the Western era by listening to Grammy-nominated original poems performed by John Wayne in the “America, Why I Love Her” gallery.

Tickets start at $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for military, elderly, and students with ID, and $17.95 for youth ages 6 to 15. Children under the age of five are admitted free. For more information visit here.