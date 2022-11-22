DALLAS (KDAF) — Season 3 of Around Texas with Chancellor Sharp is finally here.

The show runs for 12 weeks and highlights interesting people and programs of the Texas A&M System.

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.

Also, the Texas A&M School of Dentistry is in Dallas, and the Texas A&M Law School is in Fort Worth. Further, it was recently announced that a new complex will be built in Downtown Fort Worth that will house a new law school building, research areas, space to collaborate with industry and a new location for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

