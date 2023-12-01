DALLAS (KDAF) — JOA means, ‘I like it’ in Korean. After you take a single bite of what they’re cooking up at this Korean barbecue restaurant, you’ll absolutely love it.

Though it’s a “grill-on-the-table” concept (meaning guests can cook their selected meats themselves at the table), two Michelin star chefs came together to create the JOA menu. Among the meats served tableside, guests are offered prime cuts of meat, top-certified angus beef, lamb, prime short rib and shrimp.

The JOA kitchen also serves dishes that will blow your mind and your tastebuds, including their steamed egg souffle, grilled octopus, their gimbap dishes and much more.

With their full bar and impressive wine selection + soju, JOA Korean Barbecue makes for the perfect carnivorous date night or an elevated boys night out.

Book a table here!