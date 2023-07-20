With "Jen-AI" the AI-powered virtual version of the actress will be used to create their own custom invitation using the Jen AI tool.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you still looking for ways to plan your next getaway from Texas?

Well, Jennifer Lopez and Virgin Voyages want to be able to help you get your invite out using Artificial Intelligence. Deep Fakes have become a present-day phenomenon with new information coming out about the technology every day.

With “Jen-AI” the AI-powered virtual version of the actress can be used to create your own custom invitation using the deepfake with your voice.

Credit: Virgin Voyages

“From birthdays and engagements to exciting new jobs and 30-year wedding anniversaries, whatever you’re celebrating, we’ve created our next Jen(eneration) AI with our Chief Entertainment, Lifestyle & Celebration Officer, Jennifer Lopez, so she can customize an invite for you to help your crew get together for an epic getaway aboard our exclusively adult ships. Big or small, you deserve to celebrate it all, so Jen AI is helping your crew stop making excuses and start making plans,” Virgin Voyages mentions on their website.

Plan your next getaway from Texas with Virgin Voyages, and maybe with a little help with Jen-AI.

Check out the sneak peek below: