DALLAS (KDAF) — There is so much happening in the month of June that it’s hard to keep up!
Not only is the Pride Festival this weekend but also some amazing artists will be coming to town. From Janet Jackson’s All Together tour to Lady A taking the stage at the Majestic Theater, so much music and talent will take over Dallas this weekend.
So who are the bands and artists? Look below to see what’s happening this weekend
June 2
Janet Jackson & Ludacris | Dos Equis Pavillion | 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
Lady A | Majestic Theater | 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
Rhett Miller | Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall | 8 p.m. | Tickets
Big Sam’s Funky Nation | Levitt Pavillion | 8:30 p.m. | FREE
Rebeluton – Good Vibes Summer Tour | The Pavillion | 6 p.m. | Tickets
June 2 – 3
Taste Addison – 3OH!3, Swae Lee, Story of the Year, etc. | Addison Circle Park | 2 p.m. | Tickets
June 3
Laurie Berkner | Wyly Theater | 11 a.m. | Tickets
June 4
Aaron Watson | Lava Cantina – The Colony | 8 p.m. | Tickets
Bryson Tiller | House of Blues | 7 p.m. | Tickets
For other concerts and tours happening in Dallas, this summer check out our Summer Tours List here.