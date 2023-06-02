DALLAS (KDAF) — There is so much happening in the month of June that it’s hard to keep up!

Not only is the Pride Festival this weekend but also some amazing artists will be coming to town. From Janet Jackson’s All Together tour to Lady A taking the stage at the Majestic Theater, so much music and talent will take over Dallas this weekend.

So who are the bands and artists? Look below to see what’s happening this weekend

June 2

Janet Jackson & Ludacris | Dos Equis Pavillion | 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

Lady A | Majestic Theater | 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Rhett Miller | Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall | 8 p.m. | Tickets

Big Sam’s Funky Nation | Levitt Pavillion | 8:30 p.m. | FREE

Rebeluton – Good Vibes Summer Tour | The Pavillion | 6 p.m. | Tickets

June 2 – 3

Taste Addison – 3OH!3, Swae Lee, Story of the Year, etc. | Addison Circle Park | 2 p.m. | Tickets

June 3

Laurie Berkner | Wyly Theater | 11 a.m. | Tickets

June 4

Aaron Watson | Lava Cantina – The Colony | 8 p.m. | Tickets

Bryson Tiller | House of Blues | 7 p.m. | Tickets

For other concerts and tours happening in Dallas, this summer check out our Summer Tours List here.