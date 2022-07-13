DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what makes French Fry Day great? Well, french fries, it’s a pretty simple and delicious answer, to be honest. However, James Avery and Whataburger have teamed up to make it, “Deliciously Charming.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate what Texans love the most – James Avery and Whataburger – and, of course, French Fry Day,” said James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing, Lindsey Avery Tognietti. “Our Customer-favorite hand-Enameled French Fry Charm is the ode to our favorite Whataburger side dish.”

Who wouldn’t want to not only celebrate by eating some fries but wearing them? That’s just a whole other level! These two Texas brands got together back in 2017 with the Whataburger Charm which naturally sold out in 24 hours according to a press release. Of course, there’s more.

James Avery – Whataburger Collab: https://www.jamesavery.com/categories/whataburger-jewelry

“Fresh, golden and crispy—there’s so much to love about Whataburger French Fries and our fans love to show it!” said Whataburger Director of Retail, Rachael Jones. “Quality and customization are important to our guests and whether fans commemorate the day with a side of our famous Fancy Ketchup or treat themselves to a new addition to their jewelry collection, we’re confident our fans will find ways to celebrate “just like they like it.”

So, here’s what you need to know about the giveaway:

Partnered Social Media Influencers – Check out these affiliated social media accounts for the National French Fry Day giveaway: Alejandra @nailsby.alejandra; Amy @sushigirl_atx; Briana @brianazananiri; Christina @mrs_tink; Jessica @missjessicabellexo; Marina @mommysnippets; Melanie @herboozytails; Monica @ccbucketlist; Tonya @stylemadesimple_; Tory @foodwithtory.htx; Zoie @curvesbyzo_.