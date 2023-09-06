Island Spot, known for its vibrant atmosphere and authentic Jamaican cuisine, is celebrating its 13th anniversary at its Carrollton location this month.

The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Island Spot, known for its vibrant atmosphere and authentic Jamaican cuisine, is celebrating its 13th anniversary at its Carrollton location this month.

This milestone event will be held on Sept. 22. It will be an unforgettable evening filled with live music from the Ravers Band, mouthwatering cocktails and delicious Caribbean cuisine.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., live music will be performed. Experienced mixologists at The Island Spot will create signature tropical drinks, while the kitchen will serve its famed Jamaican cuisine.

From jerk chicken and curry goat to plantains and fried dumplings, there will be something to satisfy every palate.