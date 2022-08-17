A lucky player recently had a super day at Border Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, hitting a $uper Hit$ Jackpot$TM progressive jackpot for $361,706.82 on the Star Spangled 7s Super HitsTM slot game.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds.

That dream was a reality for a lucky player at a casino near the Texas/Oklahoma border after they hit a jackpot worth over $360,000.

“$uper Hit$ Jackpot$ is a 3-reel mechanical wide area progressive with a starting jackpot of $250,000. Games featuring $uper Hit$ Jackpot$ include Bourbon StreetTM, Ca$h BarnTM, Crazy CherryTM, Gems & JewelsTM, Hot Red RubyTM, The King of CoinTM, Lucky DuckyTM, Mr. Money BagsTM, Reel FeverTM, Smooth as SilkTM, and Star Spangled SevensTM.”