DALLAS (KDAF) — As the holidays get closer and closer, you and the family may be itching to try a new recipe for your Christmas dessert this year, but where should you turn for this venture?

We are here to help as we know it’s hard to get rolling on something new, especially if you’ve been using grandma’s recipe she put together back in the 70s. So, we checked out a report from Food & Wine on the most popular pie recipes in every state to give you a head start.

Whether that head start is for your own kitchen or for your to send your significant other out to go buy one from one of the best dessert shops nearby.

The report said, “It’s almost time to gather your seasonal ingredients, bust out the mixing bowls, and crank up the oven for a delicious holiday pie. But which pie will you be making? According to Pinterest, odds are, if you’re in the United States, there are apples involved.”

When it comes to the state of Texas, you’re going to have to not be allergic to nuts as pecan cream pie is the top recipe for pies this year. We also wanted to make sure you can go out to purchase a pie similar to this recipe that’s guaranteed to wow your family during your holiday get-together:

Best pecan pies in Dallas, per Yelp:

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

Texas Pecan Company – North Dallas

Pie Flutin’ Pastries – North Dallas

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum

Emporium Pies – Deep Ellem

Melisa The Pie Lady

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets – Downtown

Humble: Simply Good Pies

Butterfield Gourmet – North Dallas

Best pecan pies in the world, per Taste Atlas:

Goode Company BBQ – Houston

Emporium Pies – Dallas

The Salt Lick BBQ – Driftwood

Killen’s Barbecue – Pearland

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Houston