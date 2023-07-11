DALLAS(KDAF)-On Slurpee Day, 7/11 are offering free Slurpees to customers in Dallas. This annual event, held on July 11th, allows people to cool off from the summer heat with a refreshing frozen treat.

If you’re in Dallas and want to get your hands on a free Slurpee, here’s how you can do it:

Make sure to find the nearest 7/11 store in Dallas. With over 60 locations in the city, there’s bound to be one close to you. You can use the 7/11 website or mobile app to locate the store nearest to your current location. Once you’ve identified the store, make your way there.

Remember, the free Slurpee offer is only valid on Slurpee Day, which is July 11th. Don’t miss out on this delicious and refreshing treat.