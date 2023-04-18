DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s something about Dallas with its big city lifestyle and endless opportunities. Apparently, that’s where all the cheaters live.

In a new study, Dallas earned the title of the most unfaithful city in America.

The dating site,MyDatingAdviser.com said “They calculated their numbers using the U.S. Census. They measured 200 of the largest metro areas for “relationship satisfaction, life satisfaction, cheating intent and affair activities.”

Well, apparently we all are cheating, but Dallas just happens to do it more. Especially because the city has a higher rate than any other city listed.

The report stated, “Cheaters are everywhere, in large cities and small ones, and for what it’s worth, cheating comes in many forms and may look different for one person than it would for another. It can happen in marriages, emotionally, and just because of sudden circumstances that have little to do with that person’s current relationship.”

In Dallas, cheating might be bigger than a ten-gallon hat, but it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out. Remember, cheaters never win – they just lose their integrity.