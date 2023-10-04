The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest is still going on all throughout the state of Texas.

“Willkommen to Frisco Oktoberfest!!”

Frisco is up next to host their fourth annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Star.

Of course, their will be “bier galore”, delicious food and so much more. The festival will have different activities for festive goers to participate in. Including keg tapping, keg rolling, brat eating contests and even a Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest!

